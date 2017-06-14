Nation, Current Affairs

With help of Army, 9 Kashmiri students crack IIT entrance exam

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project, of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR.
A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project. Of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR. (Photo: ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter)
 A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project. Of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR. (Photo: ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter)

New Delhi: As many as 28 students from Kashmir belonging to economically weaker sections have made to top institutions like IITs and NITs with the help of the Army's 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative.

The project, named after Bihar's 'Super 30', aims to support talented, underprivileged students of Kashmir to achieve educational success by providing engineering entrance exam coaching.

A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project. Of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR.

Of them, 26 boys and two girls have qualified the IIT JEE mains exam. Further, out of 28 students, nine made it to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs), an official release said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, felicitated these students at a function organised here.

Addressing the students, Singh said that these students have set an example before others to follow.

He also appreciated the Indian Army for its contribution.

Singh said that people are indebted to the Indian Army which serves the nation not only in the times of disturbance, but also in the times of peace by working in various situations such as flood relief measures.

He said Kashmir has the best talents.

Singh said that in the civil services exam result declared recently, 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir have made it to the list.

The students of the 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative of the Indian Army are being guided by training partners, Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL).

The minister complimented Petronet for its efforts in supporting these children.

He said that the job which they were performing was not small and they were making a real contribution in the lives of these students with their sincerity and commitment.

Major General R P Khalita, General Officer Commanding, 19 Infantry Division, Indian Army, Prabhat Singh, MD and CEO of Petronet LNG Ltd, and other officers were present at the event.

Tags: indian army, iit, nit, kashmir, students
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

KFC's spicy Zinger chicken to travel to the stratosphere via space balloon

(Image: Space balloon/World View)
 

Wahab Riaz for sale on eBay, Pakistan face England in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

'Wahab Riaz was ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy after sustaining an injury during the India-Pakistan clash on June 4. (Photo: AP)
 

Bangladesh fan drapes India flag around dog ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

An image, showing Indian flag draped around a dog, posted by Bangladesh cricket team fan has gone viral as India take on Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Huge 'click-farm' discovered in Thailand that generates fake likes

(Representational image)
 

HMD bets on emotional connect for Nokia's success in India

The company hopes to be among the top smartphone players in the country soon.
 

Aspirin increases bleeding risk in older stroke patients: study

Even among people with no history of heart problems or stroke, the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding goes up with age for aspirin users. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sena to take 'big step' if farmers' loan waiver not implemented by July

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ahead of MP CM Chouhan's visit, section 144 revoked from Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Mallya lambasts Indian media over 'intense hate campaign' against him

Earlier, the London court granted Mallya bail and scheduled the next hearing of the extradition case against on July 6. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Adopted at 3, woman returns from Sweden to see ailing biological mother in India

Nilakshi Elizabeth Jorendal, who was adopted when she was three years old, is 44 now. (Photo: Nilakshi Elizabeth Jorendal's blog)

13 jawans injured in series of militant attacks in Kashmir

The official said the militants also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham