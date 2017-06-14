 LIVE !  :  England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Pakistan elect to bowl, Amir out with injury
 
Nation, Current Affairs

UP Cong leader calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’ on WhatsApp, gets sacked

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
However, denying the allegation Pradhan said that the party has taken action against him without listening to his point.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Meerut: Congress district president of Meerut, Vinay Pradhan, was sacked from all party posts for addressing Vice President Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu" on a party's local WhatsApp group. 

However, denying the allegation Pradhan said that the party has taken action against him without listening to his point.

"Rahul Gandhi is also known as 'Pappu' by a section of people in this country. People of this country are witness to the fact that Pappu has never taken to a lavish lifestyle," the WhatsApp message read.

The senior party leaders and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Raj Babbar did not approve it and Pradhan was removed from all party posts on Tuesday.

However, Pradhan claimed that the message was not sent by him and alleged that some people were trying to defame him.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pappu, whatsapp, vinay pradhan, raj babbar, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

They also get the Samsung Pay Mini feature that can act as a wallet and store credit as well as debit cards.
 

New malware created to target Apple Macs, experts warn

According to a statistics report by MCAfee, there are about 450,000 malware targeting Apple computers.
 

Conjoined twins with rare condition separated in 11-hour-long surgery

The twins underwent an operation at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before which they were implanted with balloons at the head to expand the skin to have an easy operation. (Photo: Facebook/ConjoinedDelaneyTwins)
 

Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Pakistan elect to bowl, Amir out with injury

England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP)
 

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

US Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Which video-streaming service should I use?

(Image: Representational image/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets kin of farmers killed in Mandsaur protests

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets families of killed farmers in Mandsaur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cash for MLAs: Protesting Stalin, DMK leaders detained outside TN Assembly

Amidst DMK ruckus over MLAs sting operation, GST bill passed in TN Assembly. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Prez polls: Amid alliance chaos, filing of nominations begin; on until June 28

Election Commission issues notification for Presidential election. (Photo: File)

With help of Army, 9 Kashmiri students crack IIT entrance exam

A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project. Of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR. (Photo: ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter)

Sena to take 'big step' if farmers' loan waiver not implemented by July

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham