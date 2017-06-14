Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana TDP seeks CBI probe in Miyapur land scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 3:05 am IST
A. Revanth Reddy
 A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Reiterating their demand for a CBI probe into the controversial Miyapur land scam, TS Telugu Desam leaders on Wednesday met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and sought another probe into all registrations done in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district through the ‘anywhere registration’ facility.

The delegation, comprising TS TD president L. Ramana, working president A. Revanth Reddy, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and R. Krishnaiah, along with others appraised the Governor of their demand for a CBI probe. They said that in Hyderabad district alone there were 1,01,004 land registrations in 2016. Of this, 25,246 were done using the ‘anywhere registration’ facility.

Similarly, in RR district limits, of the 2,11,044 registrations, 78,838 were done through the ‘anywhere registration’ facility.

“We suspect large-scale irregularities in terms of illegal registration of government lands may have taken place in these over one lakh ‘anywhere registrations’. A thorough probe is needed to unearth the truth,” the TD leaders told Governor.

They also said that there was every possibility that the kingpin of the scam Goldstone Prasad may be harmed by the land mafia.

Tags: miyapur land scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

