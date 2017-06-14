Probe Congress role in Bandlaguda land deals: Majlis Bachao Tahreek

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan on Tuesday asked the state government to probe the Bandlaguda land deals from the time the Congress ruled undivided AP.

Reacting to a news report that appeared in these columns on Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir demanding a probe into Bandlaguda land scam, the MBT leader said that land admeasuring around 600 acres was grabbed by politically-backed land mafia when the Congress was in power and Mr Shabbir Ali was city in-charge minister.

He said Mr Shabbir Ali was helpless as a political party, that was an ally to Congress, was involved in the land grabbing and the Congress feared a backlash.