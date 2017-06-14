Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal activists pull out 4 women from train

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 14, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 2:53 am IST
The four women were travelling in Kshipra Express to Bhopal reportedly to get admission in a coaching centre to learn English.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bhopal: Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday pulled four women out of a train at Satna railway station in MP alleging that they were being trafficked for conversion, police said.

The four women, said to be residents of Bihar, were travelling in Kshipra Express to Bhopal reportedly to get admission in a coaching centre to learn English.

However, some passengers alerted the Satna district Bajrang Dal leaders after learning that they were allegedly being taken to Bhopal by a nun for religious conversion. The saffron activists trooped to the Satna railway station and pulled the four women out of the station.

4 women being questioned
A police team led by Satna city superintendent of police Sitaram Yadav and local tehsildar B.K. Mishra rushed to the railway station following reports of Bajrang Dal activists storming the train.

“The four women have been taken to district collector’s office where they are being interrogated by police to find out if they were being taken to Bhopal for religious conversion. We are still waiting for them to return,” a personnel of Satna government railway police told this newspaper on phone.

Tags: bajrang dal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
 

Bitten by snake, Bihar man bites wife so that they could die together

The man died while his wife was saved (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, slides back in with it

The viral video has got over 49 millions views since it was posted on June 10 and people still can't believe their eyes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh from Facebook campaign to pay for amputation

The 50-year-old who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu suffers from diabetes but his condition worsened and he had to get his foot amputated. (Photo: Facebook/IndianStreetFood)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre deploys 600 paramilitary personnel in Darjeeling, seeks report on situation

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills on Tuesday over West Bengal government's decision to teach Bengali in all schools. (Photo: PTI)

DMK seeks CBI, DRI probe into alleged payoffs to AIADMK MLAs

DMK working president MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Pregnant women should control lust, shun meat: Govt booklet

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women. (Representational Image)

No sex during pregnancy is suggestion, not prescription: Ministry of Ayurveda

The ministry of Ayush earlier on Tuesday prescribed for pregnant women in India, that don't eat meat, say no to sex after conception, avoid bad company, have spiritual thoughts and hang some good and beautiful pictures in your room to have a healthy baby. (Representational Image)

J&K: 9 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham