Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal activists pull out 4 women from train

Bhopal: Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday pulled four women out of a train at Satna railway station in MP alleging that they were being trafficked for conversion, police said.

The four women, said to be residents of Bihar, were travelling in Kshipra Express to Bhopal reportedly to get admission in a coaching centre to learn English.

However, some passengers alerted the Satna district Bajrang Dal leaders after learning that they were allegedly being taken to Bhopal by a nun for religious conversion. The saffron activists trooped to the Satna railway station and pulled the four women out of the station.

4 women being questioned

A police team led by Satna city superintendent of police Sitaram Yadav and local tehsildar B.K. Mishra rushed to the railway station following reports of Bajrang Dal activists storming the train.

“The four women have been taken to district collector’s office where they are being interrogated by police to find out if they were being taken to Bhopal for religious conversion. We are still waiting for them to return,” a personnel of Satna government railway police told this newspaper on phone.