 LIVE !  :  Azhar Ali takes charge, as Pakistan close in on their target. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Jake Ball strikes, Azhar Ali departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Home Ministry uses photo of Spain-Morocco boundary as Indo-Pak border in report

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the ministry will find out if the picture was not that of Indo-Pak border.
The picture with the caption 'Floodlighting along the Border' was published recently in the home ministry's annual report for 2016-17. (Photo: MHA.nic.in)
 The picture with the caption 'Floodlighting along the Border' was published recently in the home ministry's annual report for 2016-17. (Photo: MHA.nic.in)

New Delhi: In a major gaffe, the Home ministry in its annual report used a picture of Spain-Morocco boundary as India's border with Pakistan, prompting the Union home secretary to say that the ministry would apologise if there is a mistake.

The picture with the caption 'Floodlighting along the Border' was published recently in the home ministry's annual report for 2016-17, with detailed information on floodlighting along the Indo-Pak border.

However, it came to light on Wednesday that the picture was of the Spain-Morocco border, located along the Plazas de soberania, Ceuta, Melilla and Alboran Island along the north coast of Morocco.

Between Morocco and Ceuta, there is a physical border known as the Ceuta border fence. Melilla also has a physical border known as the Melilla border fence, similar to the Indo-Pak border with floodlighting.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the ministry will find out if the picture was not that of Indo-Pak border.

"If there is a mistake, we will apologise," he said. Sources said the home ministry officials were trying to find out from where the picture was sourced. It could be from the Border Security Force which guards major portions of the 3,323 km long boundary, they said.

Tags: ministry of home affairs, floodlighting, indo-pak border, spain-morocco boundary, rajiv mehrishi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers’ protest: 2 more commit suicide in MP; 7 in one week

Representational image (Photo: File)

Making all attempts to ensure peace: Chouhan post meet with Mandsaur victims' kin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Prez polls: No names decided at opposition meet, says Gulam Nabi Azad

Opposition parties meet to discuss presidential candidate. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

We told you so, says Kanimozhi on MLA expose; alleges DMK's claims were downplayed

DMK leader Kanimozhi. (Photo: PTI)

Will be back to question AIADMK: Stalin post release on 'cash for MLAs'

DMK working president M K Stalin. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham