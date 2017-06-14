Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat textbook calls Jesus 'devil', Cong dubs it 'shame to India'

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 9:45 pm IST
State Congress Committee president called for immediate steps to assuage the hurt sentiment of Indians, particularly the Christians.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Itanagar: The blunder in a Gujarat government school text book referring to Jesus Christ as 'haivaan' (devil) has brought shame to India, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said on Wednesday.

This was particularly shameful as Gujarat was the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjoy told PTI.

He called for immediate remedial steps to assuage the hurt sentiment of Indians, particularly the Christian community.

The class IX Hindi language textbook published by the Gujarat State School Textbook Board has used 'haivaan' (devil) before Jesus Christ, instead of the intended word 'bhagwan' (God) in one of its chapters, which triggered protests from Christians.

The board has removed the controversial word in the online version of the book available on its website.

Sanjoy also lauded Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya for writing to his Gujarat counterpart Om Prakash Kohli about this issue.

Tags: jesus christ, christian community, gujarat government school, text book
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Home Ministry uses photo of Spain-Morocco boundary as Indo-Pak border in report

The picture with the caption 'Floodlighting along the Border' was published recently in the home ministry's annual report for 2016-17. (Photo: MHA.nic.in)

Farmers’ protest: 2 more commit suicide in MP; 7 in one week

Representational image (Photo: File)

Making all attempts to ensure peace: Chouhan post meet with Mandsaur victims' kin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Prez polls: No names decided at opposition meet, says Gulam Nabi Azad

Opposition parties meet to discuss presidential candidate. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

We told you so, says Kanimozhi on MLA expose; alleges DMK's claims were downplayed

DMK leader Kanimozhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham