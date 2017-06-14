 LIVE !  :  Azhar Ali takes charge, as Pakistan close in on their target. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Jake Ball strikes, Azhar Ali departs
 
Farmers’ protest: 2 more commit suicide in MP; 7 in one week

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers.
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Two farmers have committed suicide in Balaghat and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the number of farmer suicides reported in the state since June 8 to seven.

The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of five protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

Ramesh Basene (42) ended his life by drinking pesticide at Ballarpur village in Balaghat district on Wednesday morning. He died at the district hospital, police said.

Basene's wife Jankibai said that he was worried, being unable to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. The authorities however didn't confirm whether indebtedness led to the suicide.

"A tehsildar has been sent to the village for inquiry," said the district collector Bharat Yadav.

Another farmer, Shomla (60) allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at Pisnawal in Barwani district last evening.

Sub-inspector R Mujalde of Sendhwa police station said that as per Shomla's wife, he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a private lender and he also owed Rs 1 lakh to a bank.

He was finding it difficult to repay the loans, she told police.

Since June 8, the state, roiled by farmers' protest, has witnessed a total of seven farmer suicides. Earlier incidents were reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen and Vidisha districts.

Tags: farmer suicide, loan waiver, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

