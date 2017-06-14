Nation, Current Affairs

Farm loans: Janardhan Poojary takes on Siddaramaiah, warns him of big fight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Senior Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary has warned that he will take up a struggle for their cause.
Demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah immediately waive the loans taken by farmers, Senior Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary has warned that he will take up a struggle for their cause.

"In Mandya a farmer tried to commit suicide. The incident is a shame for the country. Can't the Prime Minister and Chief Minister see this? Let them resign," Poojary said during a press conference in Mangaluru. "The CMs of Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra have taken steps to waive loans of farmers. The UP CM too has initiated similar steps. Our CM should also waive the loans, provide Minimum Support Price for crops and become a model," he said.

"You (Siddaramaiah) should respond to the pain of farmers. If the loans are not waived, I will continue my attacks daily. You can remove me from the party if you want," he said.

