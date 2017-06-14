N Chandrababu Naidu tweets minor victim’s name, rapped

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday revealed the identity of a minor girl who was abducted by an ex-serviceman and held captive for more than 50 days.

He posted a photograph and mentioned the name of the minor girl on his official Twitter handle after he met her parents and announced financial aid.

As the girl who has been abducted is a minor and the case was booked under IPC Section 376 (rape), 376(i), Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), says that the identity of the victim should not be revealed.

Photo retweeted from Naidu’s official account too

According to POSCO, revealing the identity of a child victim in any form is a crime and attracts legal action.

Mr Naidu posted the family photograph of the victim on his personal Twitter handle with a message revealing her name and said he had extended emotional and financial support to pursue her dreams bravely.

It was retweeted from his official account too. However, the tweets were deleted from both the accounts on Tuesday evening.