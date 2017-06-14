Nation, Current Affairs

Centre doubts GSDP figures sent by Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Finance ministry has given provisional approval to TS to make market borrowings on the basis of the previous year’s GSDP.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Expressing doubts about the Gross State Domestic Production figures sent by the Telangana state government, the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation has sought further details to finalise the market loans that the state can borrow in the current financial year.

In a letter to the state government, additional director general of the ministry of statistical and programme implementation, Subrata Dhar, wrote: “The complete data was received from TS, though significant entries were found missing in the data.” He said that the state Budget data is being examined for possible economic and purpose classification errors.

The state government had sent particulars of its GSDP to the Union finance ministry on the basis of which market borrowing limit for the current financial year would be fixed.

State finance department officials went to Delhi and discussed this issue with finance ministry officials, and requested that the borrowing limit be fixed at the rate of 3.5 per cent of GSDP for the current financial year. The state government also wanted that the market borrowing limit be fixed without linking it with other states.

The Union finance ministry has given provisional approval to TS to make market borrowings on the basis of the previous year’s GSDP.

In the previous year, TS was allowed to make market borrowings of Rs 18,000 crore. Since this year the state has shown a much higher GDP, state finance department officials estimated that they will get permission to borrow Rs 24,000 crore.

But the Central government has expressed some doubts about the GSDP data submitted. In his letter to the TS government, Mr Dhar said that the TS Budget data was received for the first time for the years 2014-15 actual, and 2015-16 revised budget estimates, on January 31, 2017.

However, only 10 months data (June to March) for 2014-15 actual was made available, which was incorporated in the first revised estimates pertaining to the government sector.

He said that the complete data for 2014-15 was received from the TS government on May 19, 2017, and significant entries were found missing in the data.

Some TRS MPs met officials from the Union finance ministry on this issue. Sources said that the Union finance ministry made it clear that it is not possible to fix and permit market borrowings for TS alone.

They said Telangana state’s market borrowing limit for the year 2017-18 will be announced along with that of other states.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana's GSDP up over 10% to Rs 5.11 lakh crore in FY17

Telangana has achieved a 10.1 per cent y-o-y growth in GSDP, compared to a national average of 7.1 per cent y-o-y growth in 2016-17.
12 Jun 2017 3:01 PM
The GSDP was calculated for the first half of the ongoing financial year (2016-17 April-September).

Telangana sets GSDP record in first half, surpasses national average

All the three sectors in Telangana state — agriculture, industry and IT and service — have surpassed the national average.
08 Jan 2017 2:05 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
 

Bitten by snake, Bihar man bites wife so that they could die together

The man died while his wife was saved (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, slides back in with it

The viral video has got over 49 millions views since it was posted on June 10 and people still can't believe their eyes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh from Facebook campaign to pay for amputation

The 50-year-old who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu suffers from diabetes but his condition worsened and he had to get his foot amputated. (Photo: Facebook/IndianStreetFood)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre deploys 600 paramilitary personnel in Darjeeling, seeks report on situation

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills on Tuesday over West Bengal government's decision to teach Bengali in all schools. (Photo: PTI)

DMK seeks CBI, DRI probe into alleged payoffs to AIADMK MLAs

DMK working president MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Pregnant women should control lust, shun meat: Govt booklet

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women. (Representational Image)

No sex during pregnancy is suggestion, not prescription: Ministry of Ayurveda

The ministry of Ayush earlier on Tuesday prescribed for pregnant women in India, that don't eat meat, say no to sex after conception, avoid bad company, have spiritual thoughts and hang some good and beautiful pictures in your room to have a healthy baby. (Representational Image)

J&K: 9 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham