Cash for MLAs: Protesting Stalin, DMK leaders detained outside TN Assembly

Chennai: MK Stalin and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders were detained by police on Wednesday while protesting outside Tamil Nadu Assembly after being evicted by the Speaker P Dhanapal.

MK Stalin had raised the issue of cash for vote MLA sting in TN assembly, but the Speaker said that the issue is sub judice and it cannot be discussed.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly saw a huge showdown between the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK over the MLAs sting operation in Wednesday’s session, which was earlier being expected to be crucial for paving the way for the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill on July 1.

Though the bill was tabled in the Assembly and passed successfully, a ruckus was created when Opposition leader MK Stalin raised the issue of "cash for MLA" expose, carried out few days before by a English news channel.

The Speaker said the issue cannot be discussed because there was no major proof to substantiate it as it only came out in the media.

Following this, the DMK MLAs showed pamphlets written "MLAs for sale" over them as a mark of protest against the Speaker's assertions.

Dhanapal supported his statements by citing the Nira Radia tape case that happened in the DMK's regime.

The Assembly came to a stalemate following which the policemen tried to take the protesting DMK MLAs out of the Assembly.

The DMK MLAs then, led by Stalin, took to the streets to raise slogans against the AIADMK - 'MLAs for Sale'.

"TN speaker forcibly evicted us from the assembly, this is a murder of democracy," MK Stalin said before being detained.

"I raised the matter in the assembly and sought explanation from the 2 MLAs in the sting. Also demanded a CBI probe, but we were evicted," he added.

A sting operation by an English news channel had revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs. 2 crore to 6 crore for his support.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has sought an explanation from his loyalist MLA SS Saravanan from AIADMK's rival Sasikala faction.

"Lawmaker Saravanan in the sting operation gave some explanation. We have demanded the same explanation from him," O Panneerselvam said.

State Finance Minster D Jayakumar refused to give an explanation apart from saying, "Like you, I also watched the TV. I don't know exactly what happened. The matter is pending before the court. Hence, it would be unwise to comment."

The DMK severely criticised the ruling AIADMK government over the matter alleging that the party's inter-relationship was purchased and not natural.