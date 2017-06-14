Nation, Current Affairs

BJP split on Shivraj Singh Chouhan fate after farmers’ stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Jun 14, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 2:53 am IST
With reports of 2 farmers committing suicide, a section of senior leaders want the party leadership to immediately replace the CM.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Differences have surfaced within the ruling BJP over the handling of the farmers’ agitation by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. With reports of two farmers committing suicide, a section of senior leaders want the party leadership to immediately replace the CM.

However, the pro-Singh camp, which comprises some leaders close to the RSS, are against any such action as they feel sacking Mr Chouhan at this juncture would “embolden” the Opposition. This section wants Mr Chouhan inducted into the Union Cabinet. This move has been in the works for a while, but the CM who has been resisting attempts to dislodge him, recently denied speculation that he would soon take over as defence minister.

The leaders who want Mr Chouhan “out of the state” feel any delay in removing him would only hurt the image of the party. They claimed his “hunger strike” had virtually “no impact” among farmers, and this was evident from the reports of farmers committing suicide.

No let up in agitation in MP despite Rs 1 crore sop
It was further pointed out that there has been no let-up in the unrest and agricultural distress even after the CM had announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the farmers killed in the police firing.

“The alleged suicides took place after the announcement,” a senior BJP leader said, and almost sounded like an Opposition leader as he claimed that the “Madhya Pradesh government has not been able to disburse the promised amount so far”.

Another section of the party close to the RSS and Mr Chouhan argued that any move to replace the CM “will be nothing less than hara kiri”.

These leaders are learnt to have told the party high command that if Mr Chouhan was removed, “the BJP would be playing into the hands of the Opposition”.

The leaders conveyed to the high command there was “no alternative” to Chouhan as “he is the only leader who has a mass base and appeal”.

They claimed that “some senior leaders, who have been moved out of the state, were relentlessly conspiring against the Chief Minister”.

As the debate within the party rages over Mr Chouhan’s fate, a senior leader pointed out that if the Chief Minister managed to win the Assembly polls in 2018 for the fourth time running, he would emerge a “major player” in the BJP.

He claimed that unlike Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, the Madhya Pradesh CM has a “larger national appeal” and was “not regarded as an autocrat”.

It may be recalled that veteran leader L.K. Advani and other senior figures had been rooting for Mr Chouhan to be made the party’s face in the 2014 general election.

Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Peace returns to MP, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan, breaks his fast

On Sunday morning, he met 15 delegations of small farmers and representatives of 236 farmer bodies to hear their grievances.
12 Jun 2017 1:27 AM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins his indefinite fast in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fast to ‘restore peace’ in Madhya Pradesh

The violence is bad news for the BJP, which swept to power in Madhya Pradesh 14 years ago.
11 Jun 2017 3:15 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
 

Bitten by snake, Bihar man bites wife so that they could die together

The man died while his wife was saved (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, slides back in with it

The viral video has got over 49 millions views since it was posted on June 10 and people still can't believe their eyes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh from Facebook campaign to pay for amputation

The 50-year-old who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu suffers from diabetes but his condition worsened and he had to get his foot amputated. (Photo: Facebook/IndianStreetFood)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre deploys 600 paramilitary personnel in Darjeeling, seeks report on situation

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills on Tuesday over West Bengal government's decision to teach Bengali in all schools. (Photo: PTI)

DMK seeks CBI, DRI probe into alleged payoffs to AIADMK MLAs

DMK working president MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Pregnant women should control lust, shun meat: Govt booklet

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women. (Representational Image)

No sex during pregnancy is suggestion, not prescription: Ministry of Ayurveda

The ministry of Ayush earlier on Tuesday prescribed for pregnant women in India, that don't eat meat, say no to sex after conception, avoid bad company, have spiritual thoughts and hang some good and beautiful pictures in your room to have a healthy baby. (Representational Image)

J&K: 9 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham