AIADMK symbol case: Delhi HC quashes bail plea of Dhinakaran's aide Sukesh

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Police claimed that Sukesh had many cases pending against him and also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.
Delhi High Court rejected bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the AIADMK 'Two leaves' symbol case.

On Friday, the Tis Hazari Court had dismissed the bail plea of Chandrasekhar.

A Delhi court had earlier granted bail to hawala operators Lalit Kumar and Nathu Singh in this matter.

Earlier in the month, the Tis Hazari court had granted bail to T T V Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun in the same case on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and surrender of their passports.

The Delhi Police had earlier opposed Chandrashekhar's bail plea, following which the court had reserved its order.

The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh had many cases pending against him and also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after Dhinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission.

Dhinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

Dhinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

Searches were also conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received and messages sent and received were also being sought.

Tags: delhi high court, sukesh chandrasekhar, aiadmk, bail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

