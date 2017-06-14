Nation, Current Affairs

13 jawans injured in series of militant attacks in Kashmir

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 8:56 am IST
The militants also looted four service rifles of the security personnel.
The official said the militants also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there. (Representational Image)
 The official said the militants also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday carried out a series of attacks on security forces in South Kashmir, injuring 13 jawans in a span of four hours. The ultras also looted four service rifles of the security personnel.

A grenade was hurled on a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

In the second attack, the militants opened fire on the security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, the official said.

He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt in it as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The ultras also threw a grenade on Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.

Tags: militants, kashmir, grenade
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO ready to better its ‘104’ launch feat

Asked whether Isro was considering to better its own record of 104 satellites, Dr Sivan said that they had capability to improve upon the number but it boiled down to the total mass of all satellites.
 

Researchers discover cool dust around energetic active black holes

An illustration of the thick ring of dust that can obscure the energetic processes that occur near active black hole. (Photo:NASA)
 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Einstein letters on quantum theory and God to be auctioned

An Israeli auction house is selling letters composed by Albert Einstein, here depicted in a statue at The Albert Einstein Archives department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on February 11, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre deploys 600 paramilitary personnel in Darjeeling, seeks report on situation

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills on Tuesday over West Bengal government's decision to teach Bengali in all schools. (Photo: PTI)

DMK seeks CBI, DRI probe into alleged payoffs to AIADMK MLAs

DMK working president MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Pregnant women should control lust, shun meat: Govt booklet

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women. (Representational Image)

No sex during pregnancy is suggestion, not prescription: Ministry of Ayurveda

The ministry of Ayush earlier on Tuesday prescribed for pregnant women in India, that don't eat meat, say no to sex after conception, avoid bad company, have spiritual thoughts and hang some good and beautiful pictures in your room to have a healthy baby. (Representational Image)

J&K: 9 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham