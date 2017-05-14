Nation, Current Affairs

Won't accept OBOR project, it ignores our concerns on sovereignty: India

ANI
Published May 14, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 8:59 am IST
India has been opposed to the inclusion of the CPEC under the OBOR initiative, as part of corridor passes through PoK.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has expressed its displeasure over Chinese flagship project 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR), citing the nation would not accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The OBOR Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Beijing from May 14 to May 16, is being attended by 29 nations, including all South Asian nations, except India, as it has not sent representatives to the event.

"We are of firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

"Connectivity projects must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Baglay said India has been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative.

"We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side," he added.

India has been opposed to the inclusion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the OBOR initiative. It's reported that a part of the project passes through the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The USD 51 billion CPEC project is a collection of infrastructure projects currently under construction throughout Pakistan. Several infrastructure projects would be undertaken in various provinces in Pakistan, including the Gilgit-Baltistan area, which falls in the PoK.

Tags: one belt one road, obor, china, cpec, gopal baglay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)

India to skip China’s One Belt One Road summit in Beijing

China is investing billions in constructing railways and highways under its OBOR initiative.
14 May 2017 1:47 AM
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China would warmly welcome all the participants including the scholars from India. (Photo: YouTube)

India seems reluctant to join OBOR forum, could miss out on benefits: China

The Belt and Road initiative could help India address several pressing economic issues, including imbalanced trade with China.
10 May 2017 11:12 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 2 civilians killed, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. (Representational Image)

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Road menace: Drugs in race with drinks on the highway

Methods to detect use of drugs are still inadequate and drivers escape the police. Our system needs to have better techniques to detect these substances.

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham