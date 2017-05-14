Nation, Current Affairs

TN govt gets Rs 1,433 cr from Centre, to sanction 3 lakh houses in 2017-18

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Naidu has also warned builders that they would be ‘fined’ or even ‘prosecuted’ if they do not follow the rules.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu would sanction three lakh houses in 2017-18 under the central government’s ‘Housing for All’ scheme, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said in Chennai on Sunday.

“Tamil Nadu Government today assured me that it will sanction three lakh houses during 2017-18. Because after 2017-18, I am not going to sanction... 2019-20 are election years and there will not be any time”, he told reporters.

On funds allocated to the state under the scheme, he said “the total outlay is Rs 3,855 crore. And the amount released to the state is Rs 1,433 crore so far“.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the top performing states with reference to obtaining sanction from Government of India. The state should maintain its tempo and expedite construction of the Houses”, he said.

The minister also advised real estate developers to fulfil the promises made by them while placing advertisements in newspapers.

“I am not asking builders to do anything out of the way. What you have promised, fulfil it. What you promised through prospectus, what you have promised through big, big colourful advertisements in newspapers, fulfil it”, Naidu said.

“I am not going to ask you what you (real estate developers) have not promised. What you promised like carpet area, show that. Whatever time you promised (for completion of project) stick to that”, he said.

Naidu also warned builders that they would be “fined” or even “prosecuted” if they do not follow the rules.

“If you do not follow rules, (realty developers) then you will be fined. And if you violate (the rules), you will be jailed”, he said.

The minister also had a word of praise to the real estate developers for doing a “great job” in the sector.

“The Government alone will not be able to do Housing for All scheme by 2022. I believe in Public Private Partnership and the private sector will come in big way”, he said.

