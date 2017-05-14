Nation, Current Affairs

TN: 7 from Kerala killed as car, truck collide near Karur

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram that necessary arrangements have been made to bring the bodies to the state.
Four persons, including a child, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Four persons, including a child, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised. (Photo: Representational Image)

Karur (Tamil Nadu): Seven people from Kerala were killed and four others injured in a collision between a car and a truck near in Karur in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The incident occurred when the victims were returning from Velankanni in their car after offering prayers at a church there.

The deceased hailed from Kasargod district in Kerala, police said.

Four persons, including a child, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised, they said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said in Thiruvananthapuram that necessary arrangements have been made to bring the bodies to the state.

He said the state police was in touch with their Tamil Nadu counterparts in this regard.

The chief minister also expressed condolences to the victims' kin and said steps have been taken to provide treatment to the injured.

Tags: karur accident, kasargod, tamil nadu accident, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari

