Nation, Current Affairs

Southwest Monsoon arrives 3 days early in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is June 1.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon has covered the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said on Sunday.

"In view of the strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea today," the India Meteorological Department said.

Meteorological department director General K G Ramesh, however, said it was too early to forecast whether the monsoon would hit the Kerala coast ahead of schedule. The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is June 1.

Mr Ramesh said the prevailing conditions do not suggest that monsoon could hit Kerala early simply because it has arrived early in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is May 17.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist with the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with an error of one-two days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.

Tags: southwest monsoon, nicobar islands, andaman sea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
The screening of the films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Sarkar 3', which released on Friday, were held in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars catch screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3
Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These yoga asanas boost sex life for men by keeping erectile issues at bay

Erectile dysfunction is prevalent among men beyond a certain age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men pay woman to humiliate them and she says it saves their marriage

Ari is a professional dominatrix (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India sets out to light up UK with 100 million LED bulbs

(Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh meets UP CM to review preparations for International Yoga Day '17

Praising the presentations made for the event, the home minister exuded confidence that the International Yoga Day celebrations will be successful. (Photo: PTI)

Scrap Rs 2,000, Rs 500 notes to speed up digital payments: Chandrababu to Govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

WB: Oppn parties demand countermanding of polls, alleges TMC of booth-capturing

Congress activists burn the effigy of Mamata Banerjee protesting against violence in Bidhannagar municipal corporation elections, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Dejected at not getting expected marks, girl commits suicide

(Representational image)

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara

(File photo/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham