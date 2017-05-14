Nation, Current Affairs

Saturdays now ‘no school bag day’ in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 14, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 3:07 am IST
A new science kit is being provided to government schools which will make science a joyful.
Children carrying heavy school bags (Photo: File/AFP)
 Children carrying heavy school bags (Photo: File/AFP)

Lucknow: In an attempt to check the dropout rate in primary schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to adopt the joyful learning concept in UP schools.

To begin with, Saturdays will now be a ‘no school bag day’ and children will be encouraged to take part in creative activities.

“We have asked officials to prepare a blue print in this regard. We want children to enjoy coming to school and also learn creative arts and crafts so that their aptitude for this can be discovered,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while talking to this correspondent on Saturday.

He said that Saturdays will also help in establishing a warm rapport between children and teachers who will be asked to communicate with students on a one-to-one basis about their life at home and problems, if any.

“The idea is to develop their personality and also make them aware of issues like child abuse at home,” he said.

The state government is also making efforts to ensure that science will no longer be a dreaded subject for children in government primary school. A new science kit is being provided to government schools which will make science a joyful experience with practical education.

Tags: school bags, yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

(Representational image/File)

Hyderabad: Nizam kin fight for SUES land

From left Zamin Ali Khan, Rafiq Muhiuddin, Syed Ahmed Khan, Syed Hussain Ali Khan and Inam Ulhaq address a press conference on the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society lands, at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday.—DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham