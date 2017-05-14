Saturdays now ‘no school bag day’ in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In an attempt to check the dropout rate in primary schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to adopt the joyful learning concept in UP schools.

To begin with, Saturdays will now be a ‘no school bag day’ and children will be encouraged to take part in creative activities.

“We have asked officials to prepare a blue print in this regard. We want children to enjoy coming to school and also learn creative arts and crafts so that their aptitude for this can be discovered,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while talking to this correspondent on Saturday.

He said that Saturdays will also help in establishing a warm rapport between children and teachers who will be asked to communicate with students on a one-to-one basis about their life at home and problems, if any.

“The idea is to develop their personality and also make them aware of issues like child abuse at home,” he said.

The state government is also making efforts to ensure that science will no longer be a dreaded subject for children in government primary school. A new science kit is being provided to government schools which will make science a joyful experience with practical education.