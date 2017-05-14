Palestine President visit: India reiterates support to Palestinian cause

New Delhi: In an obvious balancing act ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Israel which is expected to take place within the next couple of months, India will be hosting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who will begin a four-day state visit to India from Sunday, even as New Delhi reiterated its support to the “Palestinian cause”.

As per indications, Mr Modi may not visit Palestine either before or after his visit to Israel. The Palestinian President’s invitation is taking place at the invitation of President Pranab Mukherjee who had visited both countries in 2015.

Observers point out that India inevitably finds itself doing a tight-rope walk in its ties between the two feuding neighbours Israel and Palestine.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “India and Palestine enjoy historically close and friendly ties. Apart from the political support to the Palestinian cause, India continues to support developmental projects in Palestine by extending technical and financial assistance.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Middle East Peace Process, regional and international issues. MoUs on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit,” the statement said.