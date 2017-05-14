Over 900 relocated to safer areas after Pak continues shelling along LoC

Today morning shelling was reported from across the LoC in Manjakote and Keri sector, however, no loss of life has been reported there so far. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir): The evacuation of villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera region continues, with more than 900 people being relocated to safer places after the area came under heavy mortar shelling from across the border.

Three camps have been established and no firing has reported in Nowshera sector today.

However, the Pakistan Army today initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector.

Islamabad violated ceasefire post 6:45 a.m. and more than 7 villages have been targeted.

Meanwhile, the District Administration in Rajouri has established special relief camps for the people evacuated from habitations along the Line of Control (LoC) following heavy cross-border shelling in the area

Today morning shelling was reported from across the LoC in Manjakote and Keri sector, however, no loss of life has been reported there so far.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured as Pakistan pounded 35 villages and Indian posts with mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district yesterday.

In wake of the attacks a total of 193 families, comprising of 743 persons, took shelter in camps. As many as 609 border residents were evacuated late last evening.

In another development, as many as 51 schools of the Nowshera region, and 36 of Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed for an indefinite period.