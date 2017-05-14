Mishra demands Kejriwal's resignation at press conference, faints soon after

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted after his press conference on revelations on AAP’s finances, being taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday fainted at a press conference after charging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with financial "irregularities".

Mishra was taken to the RML hospital in Delhi from his residence in Civil Lines, where he has been on a hunger strike for the last five days, demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party release details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders.

The former water resources and tourism minister in the Kejriwal government, before taking ill, alleged that the party received funds wroth "crores of rupees" from several "shell" companies.

"All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank account on the same day and time in January 2014," Mishra said, brandishing documents.

Mishra demanded Kejriwal's resignation, and immediately after that he lost consciousness.

The ex-minister had, after he was sacked, levelled personal allegations of "corruption" against Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain.

At the conference, he also showed some slides displaying alleged discrepancy between funds received by AAP and its declarations to the Election Commission (EC) over the past three years. Mishra claimed that he had ‘all the documents’ to expose Kejriwal.

Calling it a massive fraud, Mishra alleged that Kejriwal converted black money to white using Axis Bank and showed account details of AAP, which ‘revealed’ that though the party had received Rs 45 crores in funding in 2013-14, it showed only Rs 20 crores in its books.

Mishra showed a slide which said that after an Income Tax notice to AAP, it had revealed that the funds received amounted to Rs 30 crore, but even this was much below the Rs 45 crore it actually got.

He also showed a similar slide relating to the 2014-15 financial year.

The sacked minister said there was also a massive scam underway in the much-touted AAP-established mohalla clinics in Delhi.

Speaking to media persons, Mishra promised to email them all authentic documents about shell companies owned by Kejriwal, as well as details of every scam and corruption scandals that occurred.

He also claimed that every detail had a supporting document to assert its authenticity.

Mishra also said that he had submitted fresh evidence against AAP in the form of documents to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mishra called for Arvind Kejriwal to resign 'if he had any shame left'.

"Arvind Kejriwal, have some shame. If you don't resign by today evening, I will drag you from your office to Tihar jail. I'm Kapil Mishra," he said.

Mishra had made headlines last week after he alleged that Delhi minister Satyendra Jain gave Kejriwal Rs 2 crores in his presence. This happened a day after Mishra was sacked as Water Minister from the Delhi government.

Mishra subsequently went on a four-day fast at his residence, and on Saturday alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to the hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors.