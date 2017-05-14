Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra government bats for breeding of cow over bull

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published May 14, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 3:03 am IST
State to use frozen semen from American co that swears 90% result.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demonstrates his affection to his cows as he is seen feeding them at Gorakhnath temple on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demonstrates his affection to his cows as he is seen feeding them at Gorakhnath temple on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government — in a bid to increase milk production — will introduce a programme to encourage the breeding of cows over bulls. The state government has decided to take frozen bovine semen from an American company that guarantees its clients of breeding 98 per cent of cows and not bulls. However, activists are skeptical about the impact of the mass scale implementation of the said programme.

The decision has come in the wake of the state government’s law preventing the killing of bulls and bullocks, which led to the presence of more bulls in the state than cows. Also, the government wants to increase the state’s milk production to compete with neighbouring states like Gujarat.  “Cows are more useful than bulls; therefore, we have decided to have selective breeding. With the help of technology, we will be producing more cows for milk than bulls. The milk can give farmers an income,” animal husbandry minister Mahadev Jankar told this newspaper.

“The government will provide frozen semen of the best quality bulls to the farmers. There is a guarantee that 98-99 per cent of the calves born from the process will be female. We are improving the breeding of cows so that they can give us the best quality and quantity of milk. Also, nowadays, bulls aren’t required much for farming and hence their numbers should be lower than cows,” an official from the animal husbandry department said. With the help of biotechnology, the X and Y spermatozoa are separated to have the desired sex in the animal, the official added.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ secretary Colonel (Dr) J.C. Khanna, however, was a little doubtful about the implementation of the project. “Artificial insemination is not new, but if it is going to be on a mass scale, there are a few doubts. First of all, it needs to be done in highly hygienic conditions, or else the cows can attract infection. Secondly, there is no logic in having only female calves. Cross breeding is a usual process to increase milk production and it has a higher success rate. But I am not aware about this technology,” said Col. Khanna, who has been working for 25 years with the military dairy farm in India.

Tags: maharashtra government, bulls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

(Representational image/File)

Hyderabad: Nizam kin fight for SUES land

From left Zamin Ali Khan, Rafiq Muhiuddin, Syed Ahmed Khan, Syed Hussain Ali Khan and Inam Ulhaq address a press conference on the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society lands, at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday.—DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham