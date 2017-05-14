Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 civilians killed, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

ANI
Published May 14, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Islamabad violated ceasefire post 6:45 a.m. and more than 7 villages have been targeted.
The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. (Representational Image)
 The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. (Representational Image)

Rajouri: The Pakistan Army on Sunday initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively.

Islamabad violated ceasefire post 6:45 a.m. and more than 7 villages have been targeted.

At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured as Pakistan pounded 35 villages and Indian posts with mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district yesterday.

In wake of the attacks a total of 193 families, comprising of 743 persons, took shelter in camps. As many as 609 border residents were evacuated late last evening.

In another development, as many as 51 schools of the Nowshera region, and 36 of Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed for an indefinite period.

Tags: pakistan, j&k, ceasefire violation, rajouri, loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Related Stories

A security personnel taking a civilian to a GMC hospital in Jammu after she was injured in cross-border firing by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Pak shelling leaves two dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Choudhary said that in the zero to five kilometre range from the LoC in Nowshera as many as 51 schools have been closed.
13 May 2017 10:56 PM
Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 100 militants active in south Kashmir, ops on to neutralise them

Meanwhile, Army and J&K Police are trying to dissuade the local youth from joining militancy by engaging with their families.
13 May 2017 7:07 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Road menace: Drugs in race with drinks on the highway

Methods to detect use of drugs are still inadequate and drivers escape the police. Our system needs to have better techniques to detect these substances.

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

(Representational image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham