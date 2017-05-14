Nation, Current Affairs

India to skip China’s One Belt One Road summit in Beijing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 14, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 1:47 am IST
China is investing billions in constructing railways and highways under its OBOR initiative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: In apparent retaliation to the Chinese snub on the NSG membership bid and Masood Azhar issues, India seems set to boycott the two-day conference in Beijing starting Sunday on China’s giant "One Belt One Road" (OBOR) global initiative.

Barring the remote possibility of a last-minute rethink of sending a diplomat from the Indian embassy there for the conference, a new schism in Sino-Indian relations now seems certain.  

China was extremely keen that India attended the conference but New Delhi has almost made up its mind. Government sources said India’s participation was “unlikely”.

India was infuriated at China’s move to block India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) through the fig leaf of seeking a policy first on admission of non-NPT signatory nations and also blocking UN sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar.

Chinese scholars have been issuing dire warnings on how India would be isolated as  both the United States and other South Asian nations like Nepal and Sri Lanka have decided to participate in the OBOR meet. But New Delhi seems unfazed. India’s  move to allow the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh and to allow a US Congressional delegation to meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala are clear indications of New Delhi sending a clear message to Beijing that it is upset.

Significantly, in the past few weeks, in response to media queries, the external affairs ministry had said the Chinese invitation to attend the OBOR conference was “under consideration”. But as of now, New Delhi does not seem to have responded  either in the affirmative or negative.

Tags: india in nsg, one belt one road, china-india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

China supports dialogue between Pakistan, India on Kashmir issue: Nawaz Sharif

Sharif is in China to attend the two-day Belt and Road Forum starting from Sunday.
13 May 2017 6:49 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP/File)

India to boycott China's Belt and Road Summit due to concerns over CPEC

India’s decision came after a year of bilateral discord over China’s stubborn opposition to India’s entry into NSG.
13 May 2017 1:11 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
The screening of the films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Sarkar 3', which released on Friday, were held in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars catch screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3
Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

(Representational image/File)

Hyderabad: Nizam kin fight for SUES land

From left Zamin Ali Khan, Rafiq Muhiuddin, Syed Ahmed Khan, Syed Hussain Ali Khan and Inam Ulhaq address a press conference on the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society lands, at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday.—DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham