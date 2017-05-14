Nation, Current Affairs

As threat escalates, Kerala Cyberdome warns against ransomware strike

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Meanwhile, banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets in India have been asked to step up cyber vigil.
Cyber Hack. (Representational Image/AP)
 Cyber Hack. (Representational Image/AP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Cyberdome, the technological research and development centre of the state police in Thiruvananthapuram, has alerted individuals and organisations against the crippling global ransomware attack WannaCry.

The agency also issued certain guidelines for computer and internet users in this regard.

In order to prevent infection, users and organisations are advised to apply patches to Windows systems as mentioned in Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010, it said.

The Cyberdome experts directed users to maintain updated antivirus software on all systems and check regularly for the integrity of the information stored in the databases.

It also requested users to regularly monitor contents of backup files of databases for any unauthorized encrypted contents of data records or external elements, (backdoors /malicious scripts).

Over the weekend, the ransomware hit systems in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK, in one of the most widespread cyber attacks in history.

In India too, there have been reports of some systems of Andhra Pradesh Police being affected.

The alert comes after Europe’s leading security chief on Sunday warned of another “imminent attack”.

“At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up, I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning,” Europol Director Rob Wainwright said.

The threat was “escalating” as cyber experts warned that another attack was imminent in coming days, he said.

“The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and those victims many of those will be businesses including large corporations,” Wainwright told ITV news channel.

Meanwhile, in India, Critical infrastructure agencies including banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets have been asked to take precautions to shield themselves against the crippling global ransomware attack 'WannaCry'.

While India's cyber security unit CERT-In is yet to receive a formal intimation of any major attacks, it has reached out to all government agencies and public utilities to stay alert.

The IT Ministry said it has initiated contact with relevant stakeholders in public and private sector to advise them to patch their systems as per CERT-In's advisory.

"The stakeholders' organisations include NIC for all government and state government systems, RBI, NPCI and UIDAI for protection of digital payment ecosystem, DoT to alert the ISPs for security of telecommunication network, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and CDAC," it added.

It is also keeping a close watch on the developments on the ransomware and is working in close coordination with all relevant agencies, it said.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) Director General Sanjay Bahl said that advisories have already been issued to all Central and state government agencies.

Additionally, a list of do's and don'ts have been shared with all vital installations and networks, including banks, stock markets, airports, defence, power and public utilities.

"If people have already taken action and applied the software patch (issued by Microsoft), they need not worry... If they haven't, they should apply it immediately," he told PTI.

The malware infected computers running on older versions of Microsoft operating systems like XP, locking access to files on the computer. The cyber criminals have demanded a fee of about USD 300 in crypto-currencies like Bitcoin for unlocking the device.

Microsoft has introduced a security patch to tackle the situation. Consumers across the globe have been advised to download the solution at the earliest.

The US-based software giant has also released updates for Windows XP, Windows 8, and Windows Server 2003.

Bahl maintained that no "major" incidents have been brought to CERT-Ins notice yet, but was quick to add that a full assessment of the impact on ground can be made only on Monday when people return to work after the weekend.

The Andhra Pradesh systems were isolated PCs and not connected to larger networks, he said.

In Spain, major companies including telecommunications firm Telefonica have been infected. The most disruptive attacks were reported in the UK, where hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients after losing access to computers.

Reports suggest that over two lakh systems globally could have been infected by the malicious software.

Experts fear the situation could further aggravate as a number of computers in India run on the older operating systems and have not been updated yet.

EY Partner Cyber Security Burgess Cooper said Indian hospitals could be quite vulnerable to critical infrastructure attacks as they rely on industrial systems that run on old outdated hardware.

Also, the traditional manufacturing sector relies on outdated IT systems that are run by unsupported operating systems and therefore, the risk of creating havoc to public is higher, he said.

Tags: kerala police cyberdome, ransomware attack, wannacry
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Related Stories

(Representational image)

Ransomware virus partly hits some Maha institutions, police department

The exact data about the systems hit by the ransomware, however, will be known once the offices open tomorrow, the official said.
14 May 2017 9:25 PM
Europol Director Rob Wainwright told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme the attack was unique in that the ransomware was used in combination with

Ransomware virus hits 2 lakh in 150 nations, number could grow on Monday: Europol

Cyber security experts say the spread of the virus which is dubbed WannaCry has slowed
14 May 2017 5:08 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These yoga asanas boost sex life for men by keeping erectile issues at bay

Erectile dysfunction is prevalent among men beyond a certain age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men pay woman to humiliate them and she says it saves their marriage

Ari is a professional dominatrix (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India sets out to light up UK with 100 million LED bulbs

(Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ransomware virus partly hits some Maha institutions, police department

(Representational image)

TN govt gets Rs 1,433 cr from Centre, to sanction 3 lakh houses in 2017-18

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Photo PTI)

AP CID will probe unearthed hawala racket case, to look into Rs 596 cr dent

The hawala racket, unearthed by the Visakhapatnam police on Saturday, operated from Kolkata and had illegally funnelled out money to the tune of Rs 569 crore overseas. (Photo: File/Representational)

BJP MLA Raja Singh remains adamant with his mini-Pak tag to Hyderabad remark

Bharatiya Janata Party Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Wage revision: Bus staff in parts of TN begin strike as talks with govt fails

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham