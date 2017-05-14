Nation, Current Affairs

Cops forcibly trying to hospitalise me based on fake medical reports: Mishra

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Mishra, who was recently sacked from Delhi cabinet, had started an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday.
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra speaks to media near his residence as his hunger strike continued on the fourth consecutive day in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors, just a day before he was planning to make another "expose".

He claimed that the report of his health is "faked" by the doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain, even as a team of doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital late tonight examined Mishra and said his vitals, including blood pressure and sugar level, were normal.

"Before tomorrow's expose, they are spreading fake news and trying to divert attention. It is a ploy to end my hunger strike," Mishra said in a tweet.

"Doctors gave fake report. They report directly to health minister Satyendar Jain," he stated in another tweet.

Mishra, who was recently sacked from Delhi cabinet, had started an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday demanding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) divulge details of foreign tours undertaken by five of its leaders.

Doctors had yesterday advised hospitalisation to Mishra due to drop in blood sugar level and dehydration.

Mishra also asked the Delhi police commissioner to not take actions based on "fake reports".

"Sir @CPDelhi, Please don't do this just based on a fake report. I am fighting for a big cause. It's a conspiracy," the MLA said in a tweet.

In a late night development, a team of a team of doctors from RML hospital examined Mishra and said his vitals, including blood sugar level, pulse, blood pressure, is normal.

However, he had mild dehydration which is due to no salt intake since last 4 days, the doctors said, adding it was a case of "starvation ketosis".

Earlier a team of doctors from Aruna Asaf Ali hospital had examined him in the afternoon and evening and advised his hospitalisation.

Mishra mounted a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as "shield" after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader's ongoing fast.

Jha was detained by the police twice while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra's residence. He later began his "indefinite strike" at Jantar Mantar.

Jha has demanded that Mishra come clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

In an "open letter" to Kejriwal, Mishra again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

"How much drama will you create to hide one truth. You are trying all tactics to divert attention. Don't try any new tactic tomorrow.

"You (Kejriwal) made a strategy to use MLAs as a shield. However, only one MLA came forward to be that shield?" Mishra said, adding he would make his next "expose" on Sunday.

He further said "thief" is demanding to hand over all the evidences to him.

"Then he would prove himself innocent by becoming a judge, a lawyer and a witness," he added.

In the morning, Jha, who is an MLA from Burari, went to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, to "seek blessings".

"On May 7, Kapil Mishra had said that Arvind Kejriwal had met Satyendar Jain where he paid him Rs 2 crore. My question to him is at what time did he meet the chief minister. Which car did he use? I have the entire day's video footage (of people entering Kejriwal).

"The whole world knows about Kejriwal's credentials and he (Mishra) should give evidence to back his claim. If it turns out to be true, even I will join him in his hunger strike against Kejriwal," Jha said.

Mishra hit back at Jha with another "open letter" and "advised" him to drink lots of water during the hunger strike.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

