Hyderabad: One person was killed and four others injured after a Scorpio car rammed into a traffic pole in Hyderabad's Cyberabad area.

According to the police, the incident took place on late Saturday night. The collision left four two-wheeler and two four-wheeler vehicles damaged.

The car driver has been taken into custody and police has registered the case under 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).