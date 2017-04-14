Nation, Current Affairs

Youth would have been killed if jawan had lost his cool: J&K DG on viral video

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
DGP lauded the restraint and patience shown by the CRPF jawans in the face of heckling and grave provocation by the miscreants.
Protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during Srinagar by-election. (Photo: AP)
 Protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during Srinagar by-election. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid on Friday lauded the restraint shown by the CRPF jawans who were heckled by some youths in Budgham on Sunday, saying "any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force".

Yesterday, police had registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

"We have registered an FIR in Chadoora police station against the ruffians who heckled the CRPF personnel. They will be dealt with as per law," Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) said.

The DGP lauded the restraint and patience shown by the CRPF jawans in the face of heckling and grave provocation by the miscreants.

"I admire the patience of the CRPF personnel ... any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force. It would have led to death of those ruffians," Vaid said.

A video about the heckling of CRPF personnel who were on poll duty in Chadoora area of the district on April 9, when bypolls for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat were held, went viral on social media, leading to uproar across the country.

The DGP said an FIR has also been lodged in case of another video which showed a security force personnel shooting directly in the head of a stone-pelting protestor outside a polling station in same area.

"A case has been registered in connection with that incident also. It is a matter of investigation and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the DGP added.

Eight persons were killed in security forces' firing during violence around polling stations in Budgam district on the polling day. Some of those killed were shot in the head.

Tags: crpf jawans, kashmir protesters, srinagar bypolls
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

The video shows the Jawan walking when suddenly a civilian attacks the soldier. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Video: Army jawan kicked by civilian; shows restraint, walks ahead calmly

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.
12 Apr 2017 5:50 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-born engineer gets American Helicopter Society award

The AHS honour is considered as a benchmark for leadership excellence in vertical flight technology. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Alia cements her position as a performer; features in under 30 achiever's list

Alia Bhatt.
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Sunil Narine surprised us: Ishant Sharma

"We (KXIP) did not know how he (Sunil Narine) would bat. We were thinking about Robin Uthappa. When you see Narine, you did not know what's going to happen," Ishant Sharma said. (Photo: BCCI)
 

An app that lets you have a sexy 30-seconds video chat

(Image: Screen grab/Spin The Bottle app)
 

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad suspended after failing dope test

ICC said Mohammad Shahzad has tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch | Burger King’s latest ad hijacks Android phones

(Image: Screen grag/Burger King/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Missing Kerala youth who 'joined' IS killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Terror acts aim to break, weaken India: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Now, UP poll body urges EC to give good EVMs or allow paper ballot

Officials collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) (Photo: PTI)

Saving Jadhav: India makes 14th request to Pak for consular access

An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Parking curbs today due to President visit

In view of the President’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, the city traffic police have prohibited parking of vehicles on the roads where the President’s convoy would pass (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham