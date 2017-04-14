Youth would have been killed if jawan had lost his cool: J&K DG on viral video

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid on Friday lauded the restraint shown by the CRPF jawans who were heckled by some youths in Budgham on Sunday, saying "any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force".

Yesterday, police had registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

"We have registered an FIR in Chadoora police station against the ruffians who heckled the CRPF personnel. They will be dealt with as per law," Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) said.

The DGP lauded the restraint and patience shown by the CRPF jawans in the face of heckling and grave provocation by the miscreants.

"I admire the patience of the CRPF personnel ... any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force. It would have led to death of those ruffians," Vaid said.

A video about the heckling of CRPF personnel who were on poll duty in Chadoora area of the district on April 9, when bypolls for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat were held, went viral on social media, leading to uproar across the country.

The DGP said an FIR has also been lodged in case of another video which showed a security force personnel shooting directly in the head of a stone-pelting protestor outside a polling station in same area.

"A case has been registered in connection with that incident also. It is a matter of investigation and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the DGP added.

Eight persons were killed in security forces' firing during violence around polling stations in Budgam district on the polling day. Some of those killed were shot in the head.