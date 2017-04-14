Nation, Current Affairs

Will give free fertilisers to farmers, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

This is unprecedented scheme for farmers and first of its kind in India. Looks like I am born to create history, says KCR.
Hyderabad: Farmers in the state will get free fertiliser from the next financial year. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced this mega sop for 55 lakh farmers, following the Rs 17,000 crore loan waiver scheme, which will cost the exchequer about Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore annually. Telangana state requires 26 lakh tonnes of fertiliser annually.

“This is unprecedented scheme for farmers and first of its kind in India. Looks like I am born to create history,” Mr Rao said, patting himself on the back. “Farmers have to be supported and I will do it since I am a Rythu bidda (farmer).  Government will deposit the fertiliser cost which comes to about Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per acre into bank accounts of farmers to avoid pairavikars and corruption.”

CM’s CSO gave fertiliser sop idea
Agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was also present. Mr Rao said the government has decided to create crop colonies in the state to ensure farmers grow suitable crops in their fields depending on local climate conditions and soil, so that they get remunerative prices for their produce. Every pattadar will be provided with a card listing out suitable crops.

He advised farmers to organise themselves into Grama Rythu Sangam, which would collect data of land holdings of every farmer in the village, monitor implementation of government schemes and ensure they get the benefits, and interact with farm related officials. However, Mr Rao told farmers that they should buy pesticides and seeds given on subsidy.

“The idea (to supply free fertiliser) cropped up after my CSO, a farmer, kept on telling me that I should do something for farmers since they are always on the receiving end, falling into debt trap, and don’t get remunerative prices. Under this scheme, each farmer will get Rs 4,000 per acre and a farmer with five acres will get Rs 20,000, which is a fairly good amount,” he said. Bangaru Telangana requires concrete measures and not dialogue, he said. He wants to keep away from chillara (cheap) politics indulged in by the Opposition.

“The Opposition is worried they will lose deposit if we implement promised schemes. We will ensure Godavari waters irrigate one crore acres,” Mr Rao promised.

