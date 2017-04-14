Nation, Current Affairs

Why do farmers protesting in Delhi not criticise TN govt: Union Minister

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Pon Radhakrishnan today said Tamil Nadu government should write off the loans of state farmers.
 Union Minister of State for road transport, highways and shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan. (Photo: File)

Nagercoil,: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said Tamil Nadu government should write off the loans of state farmers, a key demand of a group of ryots protesting in New Delhi.

Farmers in several other parts of the country too faced problems, but their agitations were restricted to their respective states, he told reporters here.

Referring to the continuing protest by a group of farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, he wondered why they were not criticising the Tamil Nadu government.

Radhakrishnan said even after the arrangements were made for the farmers to meet Union Ministers concerned, they were continuing with the agitation.

He said the Tamil Nadu government should waive the loans of its farmers as the Uttar Pradesh government had done.

Radhakrishnan claimed one of the farmers, who started 'half-naked' agitation in Delhi belonged to Karnataka and not Tamil Nadu.

The Minister welcomed the 'people's agitation' against a liquor outlet in Tiruppur district, following which the it was closed.

Claiming that DMK was 'slowly perishing', he asked its Working President M K Stalin to save the party.

