Nation, Current Affairs

Right to information can’t be curtailed, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Search engines Google, Microsoft and Yahoo said that they would not sponsor any advertisement on pre-natal sex determination tests
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it can’t curtail the right to seek information, knowledge and wisdom as long as the search of information on the internet does not violate sex determination law.

Giving this ruling a bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.M. Khanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagou-der said, “ There is no need for anyone to infer that there is any right to curtail information, knowledge and wisdom, without violating the law which bars sex determination tests.”

The Bench passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by NGO Sabu George after hearing senior counsle Harish Salve, Abhishek Singhvi and K.V. Viswanathan, appearing for the search engines, counsel Sanjay Parikh for petitioner and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar for the Centre.

Search engines Google, Microsoft and Yahoo said that they would not sponsor any advertisement on pre-natal sex determination tests. They said “if we find something objectionable we will inform the nodal officer and remove the contents if required.” The bench said that volumes of literature come within the internet and such data can’t be curtailed as long as the content does not defeat the obejects of the law.  

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' promoted the much anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati bring Baahubali 2 fever to Mumbai
Several B-Town stars were also present at the Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Malaika, Diljit, others steal the limelight at Golden Petal Awards
While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Telangana girl shocked to find king cobra chilling inside fridge

Similar incidents were also reported in Cape Town (Photo: YouTube)
 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New EVMs or elections on ballot paper, UP poll panel tells EC

Representational image (Photo: File)

‘Appear before me at my residence’: Justice Karnan orders CJI, 6 SC judges

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Under-construction school building collapses in TN, 1 dead

Representational image (Photo: File)

Textbook row: Javadekar condemns text as sexist, orders action

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: File)

Art of Living slams NGT report, says 'not enough scientific data' in it

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham