Now, Juliet squads set to patrol Uttar Pradesh streets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 14, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Women cops, in civil clothes, will be decoys to catch eve-teasers in Lucknow.
Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday. "Anti-Romeo squads" ordered by new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath have started work across the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday. "Anti-Romeo squads" ordered by new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath have started work across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After the grand success of the anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, it is now the ‘Juliets’ turn to carry forward the campaign against eve-teasers.

The UP police will now be deploying women police personnel, dressed in civil clothes, as decoy in public places to catch the eve- teasers red-handed.

A team of 15 woman police personnel have been picked for the job in Lucknow. SSP, Lucknow, Manzil Saini said women cops will be used as decoys.

Another team would be present at a distance and catch anyone passing remarks or harassing decoys. She said decoys would be sent out randomly, three daily at different places, and if successful, it would be implemented across the city.

The police official said, “These women will be deployed in spots where complaints of eve-teasing are rampant.” The anti-Romeo squads set up by the UP police immediately after the Yogi Adityanath government was sworn in, has also received considerable flak for harassing young couples, some of whom are cousins or brother-sister.

“There has been a perceptible decline in instances of eve-teasing around girls’ schools and colleges and main market areas. We had 23 dedicated squads and from March 23 to 31, 3,234 people were quizzed, one arrested and ten were let off after a warning. Only 725 were quizzed between April 1 to 7 and no arrests were made. The drive will run alongside phase two from now,” she said.

