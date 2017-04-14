Missing Kerala youth who 'joined' IS killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

Kasargod: Another missing youth from Kerala, suspected to have joined the Islamic State group, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Murshid Muhammed, a native of Padna in this district, was killed in a drone attack in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, said Abdur Rahiman, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in Padna.

Rahiman, also a social activist, said he received the message yesterday on social media app, Telegram.

"The exact date could not be known yet... The message did not come from the usual source...I could not get more details," Rahiman said on Friday over the phone.

Murshid was among the 21 persons from Kerala, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and were suspected to have joined the terrorist organisation in Syria.

However, Chandera police did not confirm the news saying, "We have no information about it."

Two months ago, another youth T K Hafeesudeen (24), also from Padna, was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.