Nation, Current Affairs

I'm an engineer, can show you 10 ways to tamper EVMs: Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Kejriwal demanded that municipal polls be postponed by a month or two till arrangements are made to use VVPAT-equipped machines.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today demanded that the municipal polls be "postponed" by a month or two till arrangements are made to use VVPAT-equipped machines along with EVMs.

Kejriwal met the Delhi State Election Commissioner and alleged that "redundant" pre-2006 electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were "junked" and can be "hacked even by a child" are going to be used in the April 23 municipal polls.

"He (SEC) said he will write to the Chief Election Commissioner. But there is one week left for the polls. So there's no possibility of replacing the machines or bring VVPAT machines. So I told him to postpone it by 1-2 months by writing to the CEC," Kejriwal told reporters.

The SEC rejected the proposal saying there was no provision to postpone the elections. Kejriwal insisted, under the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act, the Centre has the power to extend the tenure of the civic bodies by one year.

In an interview to NDTV, Kejriwal also alleged that as an engineer, he could show 10 ways to tamper EVMs.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.

The voters see Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slip for seven seconds, which would be an acknowledgement receipt for the party they voted for in the election.

Kejriwal, who has been raising the issue of alleged EVM manipulation since the Punjab poll verdict where the AAP finished a distant second, also demanded that the AAP be allowed to get the machines "technically verified by experts" during mock trials before the polls.

"Even children can hack these machines. In Rajasthan, they tampered machines in Dholpur. Since they are in a government there, they entered strongrooms and manipulated machines," he alleged.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, vvpat, evm tampering, mcd polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K man tied to army jeep in video identified, claims he went out to vote

Dar was tied to a jeep as the army moved into the village along with a convoy of jawans and some polling staff. (Photo: ANI Twitter Videograb)

After Punjab, Goa defeats, AAP to change strategy, stop targeting Modi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh rubbishes Pakistan's claim of fair trial to Kulbhushan

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally. (Photo: PTI)

Idea of note ban has its roots in Ambedkar's economic thinking: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

India needs to become global powerhouse of happiness: Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham