Nation, Current Affairs

For obstructing raids at Vijayabaskar's home, FIR against 3 TN ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 14, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
IT department had conducted searches across Tamil Nadu last week, and found that money was distributed for RK Nagar bypoll.
Tamil Nadu Health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu Health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Friday against Tamil Nadu ministers K Raju, U Radhakrishnan, R Kamaraj and state government's special representative NT Sundaram, said ANI.

The Chennai police filed a case against the ministers for obstructing Income Tax (IT) officials during raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s residence.

IT department had on Thursday filed a complaint against R Kamaraj, U Radhakrishnan and Sundaram for obstructing their officials, and asked Chennai police to take action.

The IT department had last week summoned Vijayabaskar, actor Sarath Kumar and an educationist to appear before it in cases of tax evasion.

Last week, nearly 100 sleuths of the IT department along with security personnel had conducted searches at over 30 locations across the state belonging to the official residence and properties owned by Vijayabaskar and also at the home of Sarath Kumar in Chennai.

The searches on the premises of an associate of the minister allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar Assembly constituency which goes to the poll on April 12.

Vijayabaskar, who is a prominent loyalist of the AIADMK (Amma) faction, had slammed the raids by the I-T department saying, "their intentions were not fulfilled."

"They have not seized any unaccounted money or documents. Their intentions are not fulfilled by the raids," he had said.

But the Election Commission cancelled the bypoll in RK Nagar late on Sunday, after examining the documents submitted by IT officials.

Tags: k raju, u radhakrishnan, r kamaraj, c vijayabaskar, it raids, tamil nadu news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an argument with the police personnel during a raid at his residance by the Income Tax department in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

RK Nagar bypoll: Rs 89 cr channelled for voters, reveal IT raids in TN

The amount was channelled through many party functionaries for distribution to RK Nagar voters, the sources said.
08 Apr 2017 11:46 AM
Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha along with TN chief electoral officer, Rajesh Lakhoni, and district election officer D. Karthikeyan arriving at Corporation Model school at RK Nagar. (Photo: DC)

EC cancels RK Nagar bypolls after cash-for-votes scandal hits TN govt

Decision to cancel the by-poll scheduled on April 12 was unanimous and a formal announcement is expected today.
10 Apr 2017 1:34 AM

World Gallery

From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K man tied to army jeep in video identified, claims he went out to vote

Dar was tied to a jeep as the army moved into the village along with a convoy of jawans and some polling staff. (Photo: ANI Twitter Videograb)

After Punjab, Goa defeats, AAP to change strategy, stop targeting Modi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh rubbishes Pakistan's claim of fair trial to Kulbhushan

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally. (Photo: PTI)

Idea of note ban has its roots in Ambedkar's economic thinking: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

India needs to become global powerhouse of happiness: Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham