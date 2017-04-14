For obstructing raids at Vijayabaskar's home, FIR against 3 TN ministers

Chennai: A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Friday against Tamil Nadu ministers K Raju, U Radhakrishnan, R Kamaraj and state government's special representative NT Sundaram, said ANI.

The Chennai police filed a case against the ministers for obstructing Income Tax (IT) officials during raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s residence.

IT department had on Thursday filed a complaint against R Kamaraj, U Radhakrishnan and Sundaram for obstructing their officials, and asked Chennai police to take action.

The IT department had last week summoned Vijayabaskar, actor Sarath Kumar and an educationist to appear before it in cases of tax evasion.

Last week, nearly 100 sleuths of the IT department along with security personnel had conducted searches at over 30 locations across the state belonging to the official residence and properties owned by Vijayabaskar and also at the home of Sarath Kumar in Chennai.

The searches on the premises of an associate of the minister allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar Assembly constituency which goes to the poll on April 12.

Vijayabaskar, who is a prominent loyalist of the AIADMK (Amma) faction, had slammed the raids by the I-T department saying, "their intentions were not fulfilled."

"They have not seized any unaccounted money or documents. Their intentions are not fulfilled by the raids," he had said.

But the Election Commission cancelled the bypoll in RK Nagar late on Sunday, after examining the documents submitted by IT officials.