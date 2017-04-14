Nation, Current Affairs

Bypoll results: High five for BJP; Congress gets to cheer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 2:09 am IST
The BJP won five of the 10 byelections, results for which were declared on Thursday.
Counting of votes underway (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Counting of votes underway (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: After routing the Opposition in the Assembly polls in five states, the BJP scored again by winning Assembly by-polls in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam.

The BJP won five of the 10 byelections, results for which were declared on Thursday. In Delhi, it got a shot in the arm ahead of the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls by winning the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party ended up third, behind the Congress, and lost its security deposit.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 out of 70 Assembly berths in Delhi in 2015. For the Congress, that seemed in a downward spiral, there was some relief as the party won both Assembly berths in Karnataka — Nanjangud and Gundlupet — and one in Madhya Pradesh, Ater in Bhind district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP’s “impressive performance” in the byelections and than-ked people for their “unwavering faith in the politics of development and good governance”.

The Trinamul Congress kept the Kanthi Dakshin seat in West Bengal where the BJP finished second. The Jharkhand Mukto Morcha retained the Littipara (ST) Assem-bly seat in Jharkhand defeating ruling BJP.

Karnataka face-saver for Congress
BJP president Amit Shah said the win in the bypolls highlighted the people’s trust in the Narendra Modi government’s policies.

Bypolls were held in two seats each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and one each in West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi. In Karn-ataka, the ruling Congress won in Nanj-angud and Gundlupet constituencies.

Tags: bypoll results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Telangana girl shocked to find king cobra chilling inside fridge

Similar incidents were also reported in Cape Town (Photo: YouTube)
 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New EVMs or elections on ballot paper, UP poll panel tells EC

Representational image (Photo: File)

‘Appear before me at my residence’: Justice Karnan orders CJI, 6 SC judges

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Under-construction school building collapses in TN, 1 dead

Representational image (Photo: File)

Textbook row: Javadekar condemns text as sexist, orders action

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: File)

Art of Living slams NGT report, says 'not enough scientific data' in it

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham