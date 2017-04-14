 LIVE !  :  Samuel Badree, playing his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scalped a hat-trick to derail Mumbai Indians innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Samuel Badree's hat-trick derails Mumbai Indians
 
Nation, Current Affairs

B’luru: Police raid ex-corporator’s house, find Rs 25 cr demonetised notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 14, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Former corporator V Nagraj aka Bomb Naga's house was searched after a kidnapping complaint against him.
Cash recovered from Bomb Naga's house (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Cash recovered from Bomb Naga's house (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Friday conducted raids at the office and residence of former corporator V Nagraj alias Bomb Naga, in connection with a kidnapping case.

However, what they found was a stash of demonetised currency notes totalling Rs 25 crores in value, said an NDTV report. After 5 hours, the notes were still being counted.

Some sharp weapons were also recovered from Bomb Naga’s house.

Nagraj was not at home, following which the police broke the lock and searched the premises.

"On complaint of kidnapping for ransom and robbery, East division of Police of Bengaluru city conducted search and seizure operation here against V. Nagraj, who has been rowdy for a while and was involved in various criminal cases also. On the order of honourable court, we have conducted the raid. Still the search operation is going on," Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar said to ANI.

"We have recovered some old currency and the counting is still going on. At the same time, sharp edged weapons and some documents pertaining to property are also recovered. The investigation will draw light that for what reason such a huge amount of cash was there especially of old currency and the way he kept the currency is also suspicious. Investigation is still on," he added.

In 2004, Nagraj contested the Assembly elections from the Gandhinagar constituency against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundurao. He lost the elections with a margin of 500 votes.

Throwing light on this case, Nimbalkar said the complainant was kidnapped on the pretext of showing a piece of land to him, and he was called to a particular place. He was later kidnapped from that place. The kidnappers also took away all his money. They, however, later released him on ransom and threatened him not to file any police complaint.

Tags: v nagraj, bomb naga, demonetised currency, bengaluru police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Samuel Badree's hat-trick derails Mumbai Indians

Samuel Badree, playing his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scalped a hat-trick to derail Mumbai Indians innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
 

India-born engineer gets American Helicopter Society award

The AHS honour is considered as a benchmark for leadership excellence in vertical flight technology. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Clash between Cong, BJP workers for garlanding of Ambedkar statue

Dr B R Ambedkar. (Photo:PTI)

Need to keep non-serious parties out of political system: Parliamentary panel

(Photo: File)

Investigating video showing youth tied to Army jeep: Army

A Kashmiri youth tied to an Army jeep (Photo: video grab)

Video of Kashmir youth tied to Army jeep as human shield goes viral

Youth tied up to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Indian envoy meets Pak's Foreign Secy, seeks consular access to Jadhav

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham