Bihar’s Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University forgets to print exam paper

Bhagalpur: A Bihar university, which was caught in a row over issuing a fake law degree to a Delhi minister, is in news again for wrong reasons after 94 students could not take their post graduation examination in Hindi as question papers were not available.

Taking a strong note of the matter, the Vice Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Nalini Kant Jha has served show cause notices to in-charge of Hindi department and section officer of the examination control department.

The two have been asked to reply to the notices by tomorrow after which suitable action would be initiated, the VC said.

All 94 students turned up for last paper of the second semester post-graduation Hindi exam today but found to their horror that question papers had not arrived from the printing press.

The VC said the examination has been rescheduled for April 22.

The exam schedule for second semester post-graduation was announced in the second week of March. While exams of three papers had been held, the students could not take the examination for the final one as question papers could not be printed in time.

When the Registrar of the university inquired from the Controller of Examinations, he was told the question papers were not delivered by the printing press.

The university was in news last year for having issued a fake law degree to AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, who was sacked as Delhi's law minister last year. The degree was allegedly issued to Tomar on the basis of "forged and falsified" documents with the connivance of some employees of the university.