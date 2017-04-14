At DigiDhan Mela, PM praises Ambedkar, announces incentive for using BHIM App

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday credited Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar for the BHIM App, in a speech at the DigiDhan Mela in Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Modi said of the BHIM App, “The day is not far when the poor will say that DigiDhan is ‘Niji Dhan’.

He also announced incentives for using the digital payment platform. Users can now earn Rs 10 for every successful referral.

The Prime Minister said that India had attained freedom as a result of the sacrifices of its people.

Later on Friday, Modi will present awards to the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Yojna.

Earlier, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Ambedkar, praying for a few minutes with folded hands, in a ceremony also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Modi on Friday also inaugurated various units of thermal power plants at Koradi, Chandrapur and Parli with a total capacity of 3,230 Mega Watts.

These include three super-critical units 660 MW each at Koradi, two of 500 MW each at Chandrapur and one of 250 MW at Parli.

The Prime Minister also released two special commemorative postal stamps - one depicting Deekshabhoomi in its full glory and the other with twin pictures of Lord Gautam Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at another function in the city.

Modi he was 'delighted to be here' on Ambedkar Jayanti, and for having the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi.

Ahead of his visit, Modi tweeted on Thursday that he was "extremely honoured" to be visiting Nagpur, on the "very special occasion" of Ambedkar Jayanti.

"A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur, which will have a positive impact on people's lives," Modi had said in another tweet on Thursday.