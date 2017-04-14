 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore, having won just a game in Indian Premier League season 10, take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
 
Nation, Current Affairs

At DigiDhan Mela, PM praises Ambedkar, announces incentive for using BHIM App

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 14, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Later on Friday, Modi will present awards to the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB Twitter)

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday credited Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar for the BHIM App, in a speech at the DigiDhan Mela in Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Modi said of the BHIM App, “The day is not far when the poor will say that DigiDhan is ‘Niji Dhan’.

He also announced incentives for using the digital payment platform. Users can now earn Rs 10 for every successful referral.

The Prime Minister said that India had attained freedom as a result of the sacrifices of its people.

Later on Friday, Modi will present awards to the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Yojna.

Earlier, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Ambedkar, praying for a few minutes with folded hands, in a ceremony also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Modi on Friday also inaugurated various units of thermal power plants at Koradi, Chandrapur and Parli with a total capacity of 3,230 Mega Watts.

These include three super-critical units 660 MW each at Koradi, two of 500 MW each at Chandrapur and one of 250 MW at Parli.

The Prime Minister also released two special commemorative postal stamps - one depicting Deekshabhoomi in its full glory and the other with twin pictures of Lord Gautam Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at another function in the city.

Modi he was 'delighted to be here' on Ambedkar Jayanti, and for having the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi.

Ahead of his visit, Modi tweeted on Thursday that he was "extremely honoured" to be visiting Nagpur, on the "very special occasion" of Ambedkar Jayanti.

"A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur, which will have a positive impact on people's lives," Modi had said in another tweet on Thursday.

Tags: bhim app, narendra modi, babasaheb ambedkar, digidhan mela
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Related Stories

According to a research, the number of smartphone users has grown from 238 million in 2015 to 292 million in 2016.

BHIM app: All you need to know about the first universal payment app

In lieu of the recent launch of the BHIM app, all that needs to be found is whether it can stand up to the already established payment apps
03 Jan 2017 5:42 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' promoted the much anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati bring Baahubali 2 fever to Mumbai
Several B-Town stars were also present at the Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Malaika, Diljit, others steal the limelight at Golden Petal Awards
While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live| IPL 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore, having won just a game in Indian Premier League season 10, take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
 

India-born engineer gets American Helicopter Society award

The AHS honour is considered as a benchmark for leadership excellence in vertical flight technology. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Alia cements her position as a performer; features in under 30 achiever's list

Alia Bhatt.
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Sunil Narine surprised us: Ishant Sharma

"We (KXIP) did not know how he (Sunil Narine) would bat. We were thinking about Robin Uthappa. When you see Narine, you did not know what's going to happen," Ishant Sharma said. (Photo: BCCI)
 

An app that lets you have a sexy 30-seconds video chat

(Image: Screen grab/Spin The Bottle app)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video of Kashmir youth tied to Army jeep as human shield goes viral

Youth tied up to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Indian envoy to meet Pak's Foreign Secy on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Youth would have been killed if jawan had lost his cool: J&K DG on viral video

Protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during Srinagar by-election. (Photo: AP)

Missing Kerala youth who 'joined' IS killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Terror acts aim to break, weaken India: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham