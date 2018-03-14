Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

Mumbai: In a judgement that will come as a relief to unmarried mothers, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to issue a fresh birth certificate to the girl child of a woman who does not want the name of her male companion, the child’s biological father, on the birth certificate.

A division bench was hearing a petition filed by a woman who requested the court that the BMC and hospital had mentioned her companion’s name in the birth and death registrar’s record and the birth certificate of the child.

She stated that she is unmarried and her companion is not concerned about the child and had also stated, in an affidavit to the court, that he has no objection to the woman’s plea.