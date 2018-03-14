search on deccanchronicle.com
RSS passes resolution to protect, promote Bharatiya languages

ANI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
The RSS, also wants to include Bharatiya languages in all the competitive examinations held in the country.
On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday passed a resolution to protect and promote Bharatiya languages.

On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed.

 

"Our main resolution for this year is to protect and promote Bharatiya languages," Telangana RSS Secretary Ramesh Kacham said.

And, in order to achieve the same, the RSS wants to include Bharatiya languages in all the competitive examinations held in the country.

"Availability of teaching and study material and the option of appearing in the examinations, especially for higher education in all faculties, including the technical and medical studies, should be made available in Bharatiya languages too," Kacham said.

Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, bharatiya languages, competitive exams in india, akhil bharatiya pratinidhi sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




