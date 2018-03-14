Chandrababu Naidu wonders how Vijaysai Reddy has BJP information

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during short notice discussion on AP Reorganisation Act in the state Assembly on Tuesday, made some interesting comments about ally BJP and Opposition YSRC. Mr Naidu wondered how YSRC Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy was getting important information about the BJP. “I came to know about Ramnath Kovind’s selection as NDA’s presidential candidate when Amit Shah’s telephoned me. But surprisingly, mr Vijaysai Reddy went and met Kovind and took a photograph with him a day before. I wonder how is he getting all the important information about BJP,” he said.