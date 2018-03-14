search on deccanchronicle.com
 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: AFP) Physicist Stephen Hawking passes away at 76
 
Nation, Current Affairs

French prez told Rahul no objection to India sharing Rafale deal price: sources

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Cong has been campaigning against the NDA govt over Rs 58,000 cr deal to buy 36 fighter jets from French company Dassault.
French president Emmanuel Macron met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficeOfRG)
 French president Emmanuel Macron met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficeOfRG)

New Delhi: French president Emmanuel Macron, who was on India visit, is learnt to have told Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh that France does not have any objection to Indian government revealing the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jets bought by New Delhi in 2016.

Quoting sources, a report in NDTV said, Macron raised the issue during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh on Sunday.

 

Congress has been campaigning against the BJP-led NDA government over the Rs 58,000 crore deal to buy 36 fighter jets made by the French company Dassault Aviation.

Congress chief has attacked the government for not making public the prices of Rafale fighter aircraft, and charged that there was a "scam" in the deal.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi calls Rafale deal a ‘scam’, says Modi personally got it done

The Congress claims that the price of the fighter jets was higher than what was finalised by the United Progressive Alliance government which had negotiated a deal for 126 aircrafts.

According to sources, Macron gave a positive response to Rahul Gandhi and said that France had no issues with the details of pricing being disclosed in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a response to a written question Rajya Sabha last month, had refused to share the details of the deal on the grounds of security agreement signed between India and France.

Also read: Demand to disclose Rafale deal details 'unrealistic': MoD attacks Cong

Congress sources further alleged that the government is using the 2008 security pact for non-disclosure as a fig leaf as the French President has unequivocally asserted that government did not have any issues with the disclosing of the pricing details.

India and France inked the inter-government pact for buying 36 Rafale fighters, off the shelf, on September 23, 2016, after long negotiations, agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in April 2015.

Tags: rafale deal, emmanuel macron, manmohan singh, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Jahan seeks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's support

Hasin Jahan, in a press conference at the Bankshall Court, sought the West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention, reiterating that there's no question of reconciliation with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Ziox Tubelight feature phone launched in India for Rs 915

The device comes in two colour variants — black and white colours.
 

Google brings free, high-speed Wi-Fi to 56+ locations

Google Station now counts roughly 8 million users a month in India, where the program began in 2016.
 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Counting begins for UP, Bihar bypolls; test for Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar

Visual of preparation from a counting centre in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission. (Photo: AP | Representational)

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham