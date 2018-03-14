search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maran brothers discharged in illegal telephone exchange case

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Court allowed petitions filed by Maran brothers and others seeking their discharge, holding that there was no prima facie case against them.
CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran (L) had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer. (Photo: File)
 CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran (L) had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A special CBI court in Chennai on Wednesday discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and other accused in the "illegal" telephone exchange case.

Special judge S Natarajan allowed the petitions filed by the Maran brothers and others seeking their discharge, holding that there was no prima facie case against them.

 

The judge had on March 9 reserved orders for Wednesday in the case.

The CBI had alleged that an illegal private telephone exchange was set up at the city residence of Dayanidhi during 2004-06 when he was the telecom minister and it was used for the business transactions involving the Sun Network owned by his brother Kalanithi.

The central agency had alleged that Dayanidhi had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

Other accused who have been discharged are former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager MP Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials.

During the hearing of the discharge petitions, the Maran brothers and others argued that they were innocent and did not commit any irregularities as alleged by the prosecution.

Senior counsel Kabil Sibal, who had appeared for the Maran brothers, had contended that the case was foisted on them.

Tags: dayanidhi maran, kalanithi, illegal telephone exchange case, maran brothers
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 launched for Rs 7,999 with 18:9 display and Snapdragon 450 in India

The Redmi 5 will be a successor to last year’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, and is expected to come with a price under Rs 12,000.
 

From The Big Bang Theory to Star Trek here are Stephen Hawking’s biggest TV moments

Stephen Hawking's life was famously made into the movie The Theory Of Everything starring Eddie Redmayne. (Photo: AP)
 

Falling in love makes you fat, says study

Scientists have confirmed being in a settled relationship really does increase the likelihood of weight gain and explained why. (Photo: Pexels)
 

10 lesser known facts about Stephen Hawking that may surprise you

He was also a part of the rowing team at Oxford (Photo: AFP)
 

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jemimah Rodrigues on learning from legends, expectations and dream to play two sports

"To play for India was my dream and that’s why I started playing cricket, that one day I will play for India. Looking back or even now, I can’t exactly believe that I am playing for India," said the 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo: Instagram / Jemimah Rodrigues)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lalu Prasad Yadav an ideology, will destroy BJP's arrogance, says son Tejaswi

The tweet was directed at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP whom the RJD leader has accused of hatching a conspiracy against his father Lalu Prasad, when the latter was convicted in multiple fodder scams. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Maha Police detains prime accused Milind Ekbote

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence. (Photo: ANI)

UP bypoll results: Workers celebrate as Samajwadi Party heads towards victory

Samajwadi Party workers and leaders celebrate outside party headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

JNU accuses student protesters of 'manhandling' Dean

Security unit of JNU has also filed a police complaint in this regard. (Photo: ANI)

Ruckus in Guj Assembly: Cong MLA hurls mic at BJP leader, disrupts session

The Gujarat Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday as the members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress came to blows. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham