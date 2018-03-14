search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo continues to operate with curtailed schedule, cancels 42 flights today

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 10:08 am IST
The cancellation of services in a large number has put thousands of passengers at inconvenience.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounded eight of IndiGo's A320neo planes along with 3 of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day on Wednesday with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes along with three of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

This includes flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among others, the airline announced on its website.

 

Number of flights cancelled by the other carrier GoAir for Wednesday was not immediately available.

On Tuesday, IndiGo and GoAir had together cancelled over 65 flights due to the grounding of their 11 aircraft by the country's aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday, citing passengers safety concerns arising out of the mid-air shut down of the Pratt & Whitney- manufactured Neo engines of these airplanes.

The cancellation of services in a large number has put thousands of passengers at inconvenience as they had pre-booked these flights amid the concerns of exorbitant fares which are charged by the carriers for last-minute travel.

However, the two carriers had on Tuesday said they were taking measures to minimise inconvenience to the passengers whose flights have been cancelled by booking them on alternate flights as well giving them the option of cancelling or rescheduling their travel without any extra cost.

