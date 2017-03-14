Telangana Govt will not allow new professional colleges

HYDERABAD: Given the over-supply of seats, the government will not allow new colleges offering professional courses for the third consecutive year. The bar covers new degree colleges also. Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy said the government was serious about improving the quality of higher education. “Colleges have been told to comply with norms and guidelines on faculty and infrastructure. Managements not having commitment can look for other options,” he said.

Nearly 100 private engineering colleges have either lost their affiliation or closed down in two academic years. There were 300 when the state was formed. Nearly 1,000 degree colleges offering undergraduate courses were told in no uncertain terms that they have to fall in line. “More than one lakh seats are left unfilled in degree colleges. All the institutions offer several courses. Because of this, student enrollments are scattered. Some of the colleges colleges are running classes with just 10 students per class. This obviously affects the teaching quality. Managements are being told to offer courses that are in demand and leave others to neighbouring colleges, so that they both benefit,” an official said.

According to Mr T. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana Private Degree Colleges Association, it is difficult to survive in the present situation. “The supply is more while the demand is less as far as higher education is concerned. Hence, institutions are not getting enough student admissions, rendering them sick. Managements are not in a position to even pay salaries,” he said.