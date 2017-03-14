Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Govt will not allow new professional colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAHESH AVADHUTA
Published Mar 14, 2017, 12:28 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Government serious on improving education standard.
Given the over-supply of seats, the government will not allow new colleges offering professional courses for the third consecutive year.
 Given the over-supply of seats, the government will not allow new colleges offering professional courses for the third consecutive year.

HYDERABAD: Given the over-supply of seats, the government will not allow new colleges offering professional courses for the third consecutive year. The bar covers new degree colleges also. Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy said the government was serious about improving the quality of higher education. “Colleges have been told to comply with norms and guidelines on faculty and infrastructure. Managements not having commitment can look for other options,” he said.

Nearly 100 private engineering colleges have either lost their affiliation or closed down in two academic years. There were 300 when the state was formed. Nearly 1,000 degree colleges offering undergraduate courses were told in no uncertain terms that they have to fall in line. “More than one lakh seats are left unfilled in degree colleges. All  the institutions offer several courses. Because of this, student enrollments are scattered. Some of the colleges colleges are running classes with just 10 students per class. This obviously affects the teaching quality. Managements are being told to offer courses that are in demand and leave others to neighbouring colleges, so that they both benefit,” an official said.

According to Mr T. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana Private Degree Colleges Association, it is difficult to survive in the present situation. “The supply is more while the demand is less as far as higher education is concerned. Hence, institutions are not getting enough student admissions, rendering them sick. Managements are not in a position to even pay salaries,” he said.

Tags: telangana state council for higher education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police ensure safe return of woman stuck in Riyadh

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

3 MPs leave for Pakistan to attend Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Around 8 MLAs to be sworn in tomorrow with Parrikar: BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Centre to give 'befitting' response on ceasefire violations: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Attack on Arunachal student shocking: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham