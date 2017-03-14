 BREAKING !  :  Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI) SC orders Goa floor test today as BJP, Congress both claim majority
 
SC orders Goa floor test today as BJP, Congress both claim majority

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
The apex court will appoint senior most MLA as protem speaker.
 Former Defence Minister and BJP's Goa chief minister-designate Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hearing the Congress’ petition challenging Goa Governor Mridula Sinha's decision to appoint BJP leader Manohar Parrikar as the chief minister, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered floor test, which will be held today in the state Assembly.

The apex court said that a floor test will determine which party should govern Goa and SC will appoint the senior most MLA as protem speaker.

The petition filed by Goa CLP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar had sought stay on the swearing-in of Parrikar as the chief minister. The petition had also sought quashing of the decision of the governor to appoint Parrikar as the chief minister.

The Goa CLP leader had argued that the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the polls and under the constitutional convention, the Governor was bound to invite the single largest party to form the government and give it the opportunity to prove majority in the floor test.

It said the decision of the governor is a blatantly unconstitutional action and is illegal, arbitrary and violative of the basic features of the Constitution. He added that the decision was hastily taken by the Governor.

In the 40-member House, the Congress has 17 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 13, the MGP (3), the GFP (3), the NCP (1) and Independents (3).

On Sunday, Parrikar had submitted evidence before Governor, the support of 13 MLAs of the BJP, 3 MLAs of the MGP, 3 of the Goa Forward Party and two Independent MLAs thus having a total strength of 21 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.



