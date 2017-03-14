Pathankot airbase put on high alert, search op underway

Pathankot: The Pathankot Air Force Station was on Tuesday put on high alert.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, sources said.

Pathankot had seen a major terror attack in January, 2016 when heavily-armed terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border attacked an air base.

Post the attack on the IAF base at Pathankot in January last year, India in February urged the UN requesting to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar under the al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

The efforts faced stiff opposition by China, which twice put a technical hold before finally blocking the Indian proposal in December.