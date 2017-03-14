Nation, Current Affairs

Pathankot airbase put on high alert, search op underway

ANI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Pathankot had seen a major terror attack in January, 2016 when heavily-armed terrorists from across the border attacked an air base.
Pathankot Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)
 Pathankot Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)

Pathankot: The Pathankot Air Force Station was on Tuesday put on high alert.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, sources said.

Pathankot had seen a major terror attack in January, 2016 when heavily-armed terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border attacked an air base.

Post the attack on the IAF base at Pathankot in January last year, India in February urged the UN requesting to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar under the al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

The efforts faced stiff opposition by China, which twice put a technical hold before finally blocking the Indian proposal in December.

Tags: pathankot airbase, high alert
Location: India, Punjab, Pathankot

ADVERTISEMENT
